FG Begins Payment Of Outstanding Scholarships To Foreign Students

The Federal Government has begun disbursing outstanding 2025 allowances to beneficiaries of the Bilateral Education Agreement Scholarship Programme studying in partner countries abroad.

This was revealed in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Education on Wednesday and signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, also reposted the statement on X.

The BEA scholarship programme supports Nigerian students studying in partner countries with financial assistance from the Federal Government. Although the programme has been discontinued, several beneficiaries have complained about delays in the payment of allowances, citing the financial difficulties caused by the situation.

According to the statement, “the Central Bank of Nigeria has successfully remitted the approved funds to Nigerian embassies and missions for immediate disbursement to eligible scholars.”

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the released funds represent 50 per cent of the approved outstanding obligations for 2025, noting that efforts were ongoing to ensure payment of the remaining balance, according to the statement.

Alausa explained that the funds had already been received in embassy accounts, adding that the affected missions were expected to commence payment to beneficiaries immediately.

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He also urged scholars to monitor their accounts as the payments begin to reflect.

The latest disbursement is expected to provide relief for the affected scholars.

Alausa said the move reflects President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare and academic success of Nigerian students abroad under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

FG also reaffirmed its commitment to meeting its obligations to Nigerian scholars and sustaining policies that promote quality education, student welfare, and national human capital development.