Governor Sani Emerges APC Candidate With 459,393 Affirmation Votes

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general election after polling 459,393 affirmation votes during the party’s primary election held on Thursday.

Sani, who was the sole aspirant in the contest, received overwhelming support from party delegates and stakeholders across Kaduna State in what APC leaders described as a strong endorsement of his administration’s leadership style.

The primary election, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), attracted top party figures, elected officials, delegates and supporters from the state’s 23 local government areas.

Declaring the results, the Chairman of the Kaduna State APC Governorship and House of Assembly Primary Committee, Hon. Hafiz Kawu, said the exercise was peaceful and transparent, noting that it reflected growing unity within the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections.

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The motion for the adoption of the affirmation votes was moved by the Kaduna State APC Chairman, Atiku Sanke, and seconded by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Liman. It received unanimous approval from delegates amid celebrations by party supporters.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Sani expressed appreciation to APC members, stakeholders and residents of Kaduna State for the overwhelming support and confidence reposed in him.

He said the endorsement would further strengthen his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, improved security and accelerated development across the state.

According to him, his government has recorded progress in promoting peace, unity and development through dialogue, inclusion and people-focused policies, particularly in infrastructure, education, rural transformation and urban renewal.

The governor also pledged to consolidate on the achievements already recorded and intensify efforts toward building a more peaceful, prosperous and economically vibrant Kaduna State.