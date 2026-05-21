Ice Prince Reveals He Won’t Chase Music After Final Album

Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter Ice Prince Zamani has said he won’t pursue music as before when he turns forty. He will instead explore farming and agriculture.

The 37-year-old Jos-born star disclosed his intention to study a course (agriculture) at the university.

“So in three years, I’m going to be 40 years old. I’m 37 now, and I have other goals for when I’m 40.

“So I intend to go to university when I’m 40, study a course. I intend to go to the farm; I intend to be a farmer at that age.

“So music releases or album releases are not something I intend to be chasing at that age. I intend to study agriculture because I want to be on the farm,” the singer said on TVC’s Wake Up Nigeria show.

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Ice Prince Zamani’s fifth body of work, titled Testimony of Grace, was officially released on May 1, 2026.

His 13-track album spans a blend of rap and Afrobeats that features notable guest vocal appearances from artists like Niniola, Skiibii, and Sinzu.

Speaking about his ties and no drama with the renowned former record label, Chocolate City, and artists he left behind, such as Jesse Jags, MI Abaga, and Young L, amongst others, he said, “So obviously, my relationship is still amazing with them. I’m glad that I never burnt those bridges. I’m glad that I never had.

“I always tell people I’m one of the only artists in the world who left his record label with no drama. You know, every time you see artists leave a record label, it is always a fight.

“So there’s never been that between me and Chocolate City. I still have the same relationship with all of my brothers from all of Jesse Jags and my Young L. like I said, Chocolate City just released this album. So it’s family.”

He also spoke about his weight loss journey, which began after his producer and close friend, Chopstix, told him he needed a refreshed image.

The ‘superstar’ crooner said Chopstix told him to “lose the belly and grow a beard”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panshak Zamani 🙂 (@iceprincezamani)

This prompted Ice Prince to commit to strict behavioural changes.