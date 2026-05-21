JAMB Releases 279 UTME Results Held For Investigation

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of 279 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results that were withheld for investigation over suspected cases of examination malpractice.

This was disclosed in a statement today by the JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, on the agency’s X handle on Thursday.

According to the board, the release follows ongoing investigations into cases of suspected examination malpractice.

“While some results have been outright cancelled where evidence of malpractice was established, others have been released where the Board found no prima facie case against the affected candidates.

“Results from centres where the Board’s live monitoring team observed suspicious activities, or where adverse reports were received, remain withheld pending further investigation. Where sufficient evidence of culpability is established, such results will be cancelled,” it added.

The 2026 UTME began on April 16 and ended on April 23, with over two million candidates registered for the Computer-Based examination worldwide.

Candidates whose results have not yet been released were advised to check their status by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number used for registration to view their released results.

READ ALSO: UTME: JAMB Retains 150 As University Admission Cut-Off Mark

JAMB also released a list of top scorers for the 2026 UTME, with an applicant to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) leading the chart.

The Board retained 150 as the cut-off mark for admission into universities for the 2026/27 academic session, and announced 100 as the cut-off mark for polytechnics.

JAMB had further disclosed that candidates seeking admission into Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes in colleges of education would no longer be required to sit for the UTME.

Rather, under the new guidelines, prospective students will only need a minimum of four O-level credits in the school certificate examination to qualify for admission.