Lawal Emerges APC Consensus Candidate For Zamfara Gov Election

Governor Dauda Lawal has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 governorship election in Zamfara State.

The governor emerged through a consensus arrangement adopted by the APC as the mode of its primary in the state.

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Party members and supporters gathered across various wards in the state, where they unanimously endorsed Lawal as the party’s flagbearer for the forthcoming governorship election.

Speaking with journalists after the exercise, Governor Lawal expressed appreciation to members of the party for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to sustain and expand developmental projects aimed at improving the living conditions of the people of Zamfara State.

His emergence came as his Katsina State counterpart, Governor Dikko Radda, secured the ticket of the party for the governorship election on Thursday.

Both Lawal and Radda are seeking a second term in office on the platform of the APC.