Anyaoku, Others Raise Concern Over Rising Insecurity, Poverty Ahead Of 2027 Elections

A group of elder statesmen and prominent Nigerians under the aegis of The Patriots has raised fresh concerns over Nigeria’s deepening insecurity, worsening poverty, and what it described as the steady erosion of national values and institutions, warning that the country urgently requires far-reaching structural reforms to avert further decline.

The group stated this in a communiqué issued after its meeting at the organisation’s secretariat in Lagos, where members reviewed the state of the nation and deliberated on preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The communiqué, signed by the Chairman of the group, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and Secretary-General, Veteran Olawale Okunniyi, painted a grim picture of the country’s security situation, condemning the persistent killings, kidnappings, and attacks on communities by bandits and other armed groups across different parts of Nigeria.

According to the group, violent attacks have continued unabated in the North-East, North-West and North-Central regions, while insecurity is increasingly spreading into parts of the South-West, raising fears over national stability.

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The Patriots also expressed concern over the growing number of internally displaced persons across the country, noting that widespread insecurity had forced many farmers to abandon their farmlands, thereby worsening food security challenges nationwide.

The group urged the federal government to treat insecurity as a national emergency with grave implications for governance, economic survival, and public safety.

It consequently called for the establishment of a special advisory committee to support government efforts in addressing the various dimensions of the country’s security crisis.

While acknowledging recent economic reforms introduced by the federal government, the group maintained that poverty remained widespread and severe, particularly in rural communities.

Citing figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, the Patriots noted that approximately 63 per cent of Nigerians currently live in multidimensional poverty.

The group also renewed its demand for a new democratic constitution, insisting that the current governance structure under the 1999 Constitution was a product of military imposition and no longer reflects the collective aspirations of Nigerians.

It recalled that the position was strongly reaffirmed during its National Summit held in Abuja in July 2024, which attracted participants from youth groups, women’s organisations, and socio-cultural bodies from across the six geopolitical zones.

According to the communiqué, many of Nigeria’s recurring political and governance problems can only be resolved through a constitution produced democratically by the Nigerian people themselves.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Patriots criticised the absence of ideology among political parties, arguing that it had encouraged frequent defections by elected public officials.

The group said the trend had reinforced public perception that political parties merely exist as vehicles for acquiring power and public office rather than platforms driven by principles and programmes.

It therefore urged political parties and candidates to focus on issue-based campaigns instead of resorting to personal attacks, divisive rhetoric, and inflammatory political conduct.

The Patriots also lamented what it described as the collapse of public institutions and declining leadership values in the country, urging Nigerians to support only candidates and parties committed to restructuring Nigeria’s governance system.

The group further warned that the conduct of the 2027 elections at the federal, state, and local government levels would attract close scrutiny from the international community.

On the issue of electoral participation, the Patriots criticised the high cost of politics in Nigeria, arguing that the exorbitant fees for nomination and expression of interest forms had effectively shut ordinary citizens out of the political process.

According to the group, many qualified Nigerians, including professionals, academics, and teachers capable of contributing meaningfully to governance, lack the financial capacity to contest elections.

The Patriots maintained that the federal government had not done enough to tackle insecurity across the country.

The group also defended its call for a new constitution, arguing that a properly structured constitutional framework would clearly define the responsibilities and limits of public office holders and help curb corruption and misgovernance.

The Patriots also renewed their support for independent candidacy, insisting that broader electoral reforms are necessary to make Nigeria’s political process more inclusive.