Police Arrest Five Suspected ‘One-Chance’ Robbers, Abductors In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested five suspected members of a robbery and abduction syndicate allegedly linked to a series of “one-chance” operations along major highways in the state.

The arrests were announced in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, who said the suspects were apprehended during coordinated operations conducted in Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo, Jega, Maiyama and Aliero Local Government Areas.

The suspects were identified as Abubakar Muhammad of Bancho village in Tambuwal, Shehu Ango, Shamsu Daudu, Shuaibu Umar and Aisha Usmanu.

According to police investigations, the group allegedly posed as commercial vehicle operators to lure unsuspecting passengers before robbing them at knifepoint and abandoning them in isolated locations.

The command disclosed that in one of the incidents, the suspects allegedly withdrew over ₦1 million from a victim’s bank account and later demanded ransom from the victim’s relatives before securing the victim’s release.

Police also linked the suspects to another incident reported on April 30, 2026, along Tashar Hauwa on the Jega–Kalgo Road, where the syndicate allegedly robbed a female passenger, identified as Shamsiyya Samaila, of her Infinix Android phone, power bank, charger and Opay ATM card.

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According to the command, the suspects subsequently withdrew ₦9,000 from the bank account connected to the ATM card.

The police said ongoing investigations have connected the suspects to several other “one-chance” robbery and abduction cases across highways in the state, adding that efforts are underway to track down other fleeing members of the gang.

The Commissioner of Police advised travellers to avoid boarding suspicious vehicles along highways and instead use designated motor parks and bus terminals.

The command also reassured residents of its determination to combat criminal activities and urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with credible information.