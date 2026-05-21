Police Arrest Officer Over Threat To Shoot Anyone Recording Him On Duty

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested the police officer captured in a viral video threatening to shoot anyone who recorded him while on duty, announcing that disciplinary proceedings have commenced against him.

The command identified the officer as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Newton Isokpehi, attached to the Anambra State Command.

The disclosure was made in a statement issued on Thursday by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Ngozi Ezeabata, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu.

ASP Isokpehi sparked outrage on Wednesday after a video circulating on social media showed him threatening to “clear everybody down,” including bystanders, if anyone attempted to film him while carrying out official duties.

Speaking in Pidgin English and addressing the camera directly, the officer also threatened that any superior officer who approved the filming of policemen would be made to bury the citizens he vowed to kill.

The video quickly spread across X and Instagram before it was later deleted from his TikTok account. He subsequently released another video apologising for his comments, claiming they were made out of frustration.

According to the police command, swift action was taken immediately the video came to its attention.

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“Following a prompt review of the video, the Command immediately identified and arrested the officer involved. The officer is an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Newton Isokpehi, serving in the Command.

“In line with the disciplinary standards and ethical code of the Nigeria Police Force, internal disciplinary proceedings have since been activated against the officer,” the statement said.

The command further disclosed that the officer had undergone a drug test as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, the officer has also been subjected to a drug test to aid the Command in establishing all surrounding circumstances and ensuring a thorough and transparent process,” the statement added.

Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu condemned the officer’s conduct, describing it as unacceptable and inconsistent with the standards of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Commissioner of Police strongly condemns the conduct displayed by the officer in the video and reiterates that the Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined institution that will not condone misconduct, abuse of office, incitement, or any form of unprofessional behaviour capable of undermining public trust and confidence,” the statement read.

The command assured residents of Anambra State and the general public that the outcome of the disciplinary process would be made public and that any officer found guilty would face appropriate sanctions in line with police regulations and the law.

“The Anambra State Police Command further assures Ndi Anambra and the general public that the outcome of the disciplinary process will be made public and that any officer found culpable will face appropriate sanctions in accordance with the law and police regulations,” it stated.

The police command also reminded officers and men of the force to remain professional, emotionally balanced, and respectful while performing their duties, especially at a time when public scrutiny of security agencies remains high.

In addition, the command commended members of the public, civil society organisations, and social media users for drawing attention to the incident, noting that public feedback contributes to accountability and improved policing.

“The Command appreciates members of the public, civil society groups, and social media users who continue to assist the Police with credible information capable of improving service delivery and accountability.

“Residents are encouraged to continue reporting incidents or behaviours capable of undermining public peace, safety, and confidence in security agencies,” the statement added.