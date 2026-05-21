[PROFILE] Meet New JAMB Registrar Prof. Segun Aina

President Bola Tinubu Thursday, appointed Professor Segun Aina as the new Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

His appointment was announced by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Aina succeeds Professor Is-haq Oloyede, whose second term will expire on July 31, 2026.

Things to know about the incoming JAMB registrar:

Started His Journey With JAMB During NYSC

According to the Presidency, Aina’s relationship with JAMB began during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, where he gained early experience in national admissions processes and data management systems.

The exposure reportedly influenced his later work in examination reforms and systems optimisation.

Experienced Examination Systems Consultant

With more than 15 years of post-graduation experience, Aina has worked with major examination bodies, including the National Examinations Council (NECO), the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), and several state ministries of education.

His expertise covers ICT systems, examination integrity, digital transition, and operational reforms.

Renowned Computer Engineering Professor

Segun Aina is a Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, and is widely recognised for his expertise in examination systems, digital infrastructure, and institutional reforms.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Appoints Segun Aina As New JAMB Registrar

UK-Trained Academic and Researcher

He studied in the United Kingdom, where he obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent. He later earned an MSc in Internet Computing and Network Security, as well as a PhD in Digital Signal Processing from Loughborough University.

The incoming JAMB registrar also attended the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

JAMB’s Youngest Registrar

Aina, who turns 40 in July, is also set to become the youngest Registrar in JAMB’s history. He was previously recognised as one of Nigeria’s youngest professors of Computer Engineering.

He belongs to several professional organisations, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).