Segun Aina: New JAMB Registrar Who Once Served Agency As Corps Member

A generational shift is underway at the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board as President Bola Tinubu has tapped technology expert and academic Segun Aina to lead the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) into its next chapter, ending the nearly decade-long stewardship of Is-haq Oloyede.

At just 39, Aina is not only stepping into one of Nigeria’s most sensitive education offices, he is also making history as the youngest registrar ever appointed to the examination body.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Appoints 39-Year-Old Segun Aina As New JAMB Registrar

Tech-Driven Transition

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, Aina brings extensive experience in examination systems, digital infrastructure, and institutional reform.

His academic credentials reflect that profile. Aina studied Computer Systems Engineering at the University of Kent before earning both a master’s degree in Internet Computing and Network Security and a PhD in Digital Signal Processing from Loughborough University.

He also completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

From NYSC Desk To JAMB Leadership

Interestingly, Aina’s relationship with JAMB began during his national youth service days, where he reportedly gained firsthand exposure to the mechanics of admissions processing and examination administration.

Those early experiences, the presidency noted, shaped his later contributions to examination reform and technology-driven optimisation.

Now a Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Aina has spent more than 15 years working at the intersection of technology, governance, and institutional transformation.

He has consulted for major examination bodies, including the National Examinations Council and National Business and Technical Examinations Board, advising on ICT systems, examination integrity, and digital process management.

Breaking Age Barriers

The presidency highlighted another milestone in Aina’s rise: he became one of Nigeria’s youngest professors of Computer Engineering at age 39.

Now, he will also become JAMB’s youngest registrar when he assumes office after Oloyede’s tenure expires on July 31, 2026.

Aina is affiliated with several professional bodies, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

“At 39, he became one of Nigeria’s youngest Computer Engineering professors and will now make history as JAMB’s youngest registrar.

“Professor Aina is a member of several professional bodies, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

“President Tinubu expects Professor Aina to bring to bear his vast experience, knowledge, and practical insight into the operations of the Board, to take the critical educational organisation beyond the laudable heights achieved by his predecessor,” the statement added.

The Oloyede Legacy

Aina succeeds Oloyede, whose tenure is widely associated with sweeping reforms in examination administration, transparency, and revenue generation at JAMB.

Oloyede assumed office on August 9, 2016, after previously serving as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin between 2007 and 2012.

He also chaired both the Association of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and the Committee of Vice-Chancellors during his time in academia.

With Aina’s appointment, the Tinubu administration appears poised to continue JAMB’s reform trajectory — this time with a younger, technology-focused hand at the wheel.