Sharon Ooja, Husband Welcome First Child

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has announced the birth of her first child with her husband, Ugo Nwoke.

The 35-year-old actress shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that the couple welcomed a baby boy. The announcement came as a surprise to many fans, as Sharon had kept her pregnancy private for several months.

Accompanying the post were maternity photographs showing the actress and her husband during a pregnancy photoshoot.

In her caption, Sharon described motherhood as the fulfilment of a lifelong dream and reflected on how pregnancy deepened her understanding of God’s love.

“I have always dreamt of being a mummy and now I am. You can officially call me mama win, the yummiest mummy on the block. God truly ushered me into the most beautiful years of my life.

“Pregnancy made me understand God’s love in such a deeper way, unconditional, intentional, and impossible to fully explain,” she wrote.

The ‘Oloture’ actress also revealed that her son’s initials are “W.I.N” and expressed her excitement about becoming a mother.

“Our lives have changed forever. W.I.N — that’s his initials. I’ve always dreamed of being a mummy, and now I finally am,” she wrote.

READ ALSO: I Brag To My Colleagues About Being A Graduate — Davido

Sharon used the opportunity to thank her husband for his support throughout the pregnancy, describing him as her backbone and source of strength.

“Thank you for loving me so fiercely and beautifully through every stage of our pregnancy.

“The prayers, reassurance, back rubs, trips, baths, endless gifts, food runs, and the way you carried me emotionally and spiritually these past nine months… baby, you are truly everything. Me, W.I.N and Zoey are so blessed to have you,” she stated.

The actress also expressed gratitude to her family and close friends for helping her maintain privacy during the special period.

Shortly after the announcement, colleagues and fans flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages and prayers for the newborn.

The arrival of their son comes less than two years after Sharon and Ugo’s star-studded wedding ceremonies in 2024.

The couple held both traditional and white weddings in Abuja and Lagos, respectively, with the ceremonies attracting major attention across social media.

Their wedding was one of the most talked-about celebrity unions of 2024. However, it also generated controversies surrounding Nwoke’s past relationships.

The actress, instead, chose to ignore critics, releasing video recaps on Instagram of her wedding.

Sharon, in an interview with Bella Naija Weddings, revealed that she dated her husband for just two and a half months and got engaged in the third month.