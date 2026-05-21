Turaki-Led PDP Denies Blocking Presidential Aspirants From Obtaining Forms

The Kabiru Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed reports alleging that presidential aspirants were being prevented from obtaining nomination forms ahead of the party’s presidential primary election.

In a statement released on Thursday, the faction’s spokesman, Ini Ememobong, described the allegation as misleading and unfounded, insisting that the party had not directed any official to obstruct aspirants from participating in the process.

According to him, the Interim National Working Committee remains unaware of any action taken by party officials to stop interested contenders from purchasing the nomination forms.

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Ememobong explained that the party had recently reviewed and extended its timetable following appeals from members seeking additional time to complete the process.

He stated that under the revised schedule, the deadline for the purchase and submission of completed nomination forms is Friday, May 22, 2026, while a special screening exercise for aspirants yet to be screened will hold on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

The faction also clarified that although the PDP had zoned its presidential ticket to the South, the party could not constitutionally prevent any Nigerian from contesting for elective office.

It therefore urged the public to disregard reports claiming that aspirants were being denied access to nomination forms.

The PDP faction maintained that nomination forms remain available within the timeframe stipulated in the amended timetable and reaffirmed that all Nigerians genuinely interested in contesting on the party’s platform are free to obtain, complete, and return the forms.