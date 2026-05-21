Umaru Bago Clinches APC Niger Gov Ticket Unopposed

The Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial ticket for a second term through affirmation.

The affirmation event was held at the APC Secretariat in Minna, Niger State’s capital.

The governor emerged unopposed after APC card-carrying members from all 277 wards across the state unanimously endorsed him as their sole candidate for the 2027 Governorship election in Niger state

Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, Danladi Mohammed, said the committee was sent by the APC national headquarters to conduct the governorship primary in Niger state and affirmed Governor Bago through a consensus.

Senator Mohammed Musa moved a motion for the adoption of Governor Umaru Bago as the consensus and sole candidate for the APC Governorship election come 2027, having met the party’s constitutional requirements, and it was seconded by Deputy Speaker and House of Assembly member Afiniki Dauda, representing Gurara, for affirmation.

Meanwhile, the party, through the Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, Danladi Mohammed, affirmed the 27 state assembly representative candidates for the 25 councils of Niger state, although four councils emerged through direct primary, while 23 did through consensus.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Umaru Bago thanked Nigerlites for their opportunity to serve and assured citizens of his commitment to deliver more dividends of democracy to the residents of the state.

According to him, the affirmation says a lot and shows the bond between him and the people and shows love for the party, which will not be taken for granted.

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has expressed confidence in emerging victorious in the APC governorship primary election in the state, regardless of the number of contenders in the race.

Governor Kefas stated this shortly after participating in the governorship primary election at Hospital Ward, Nuru Islam Primary and Secondary School in Wukari Local Government Area of the state.