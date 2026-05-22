ADC Gov Primary Begins In Rivers

The Rivers State chapter of the African Democratic Congress has begun its governorship primary election across the state.

The exercise, taking place in the 319 wards of Rivers State on Friday, is being conducted using the Option A4 voting system.

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Members of the party’s National Election Committee are also on the ground to supervise the process.

Earlier in the day, governorship aspirants met ahead of the exercise, with two of the seven candidates stepping down in support of Gabriel Pidomson, a former lawmaker in the House of Assembly and who had previously served as Secretary to the Rivers State Government.

Among those who withdrew from the race is Henry Ugboma.

The remaining candidates in the governorship contest include Sokonte Davies, Farah Dagogo, Leloonu Nwibubasa, and Allen Hart.

More to follow…