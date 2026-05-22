HCSF, CIPM Reaffirm Commitment to Modernising Nigeria’s Public Service

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Heads of Service from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) have reaffirmed their commitment to transforming Nigeria’s public service through stronger collaboration, professionalism, innovation, and institutional reforms.

The commitment was reinforced during a high-level dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) in honour of the HCSF, State Heads of Service, Permanent Secretaries, and delegates attending the 2026 International Civil Service Conference (ICSC) in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, MCIPM, OON, mni, emphasised the need for participants to translate conversations and ideas from the conference into practical reforms across government institutions.

“As you return to your various states after this conference, please cascade the knowledge, insights, tools, and partnerships gained here,” she charged. “Let conversations become action, lessons become systems, and inspiration become measurable improvements in service delivery.”

She described the dinner as more than a social gathering, noting that it provided an opportunity for collaboration, reflection, and relationship building among key public sector leaders.

“Some of the best reform ideas do not always come from formal sessions. Sometimes they emerge beside a dinner table, during a warm handshake, or in a conversation that begins with, ‘How are you handling this in your state or ministry?’ she said.

Mrs. Walson-Jack also commended the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) for its continued support for professionalism, capacity development, and institutional reforms within the Nigerian public service.

In his goodwill address, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of CIPM, Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, FCIPM, fnli, described the recognition recently granted to CIPM certification within the Federal Civil Service as a landmark development for the HR profession in Nigeria.

“This landmark recognition is not just a policy decision. It is a powerful statement that professionalism matters, competence matters, and people management matters in nation-building,” he said.

Mallam Gobir commended Mrs. Walson-Jack for what he described as visionary and people-focused leadership that has inspired renewed confidence across the public sector.

He also celebrated Heads of Service across the federation for their resilience and dedication to governance despite the challenges associated with public sector administration.

He further announced that the Institute’s 58th International Conference and Exhibition would hold in Abuja from September 21 to 24, 2026, under the theme, “Repositioning for Value and Impact”, and urged all to be present.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mrs. Fatima Sugra Mahmood, said Nigeria’s public service was at a defining moment that requires courageous leadership, institutional discipline, and sustained collaboration.

“Every nation is ultimately governed by the quality of its institutions, and every institution rises or falls on the strength of its public service,” she stated.

According to her, the traditional bureaucratic culture can no longer sustain governance in a rapidly changing world driven by technology, evolving workforce demographics, and rising citizen expectations.

“The civil service can no longer afford to move at the speed of yesterday in a world already operating in tomorrow,” Mrs. Mahmood said.

She, however, expressed optimism about the future of the Nigerian public service, citing the growing commitment among public servants to professionalism, innovation, and accountability.

The dinner also featured the second edition of the CIPM Special Recognition Awards instituted to promote HR professionalism and encourage strategic people management initiatives within the public sector.

Awards were presented for supporting CIPM membership drives in the Lagos, Ogun, Kwara, and FCT civil services. The recognitions were given to states and institutions that successfully hosted specialised CIPM induction ceremonies for civil servants during the year under review.

The event concluded with renewed calls for stronger partnerships, institutional excellence, and citizen-focused governance as stakeholders reiterated their shared commitment to building a more responsive and effective public service in Nigeria.

About CIPM

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) is the only regulatory body for the practice of Human Resource Management in Nigeria, established by an Act of Parliament, Cap I15, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004.

The Institute is committed to promoting excellence in People Management through value creation, optimisation of human potential, standardisation, and regulation of Human Resource Management practice in Nigeria. With a growing network of professionals and stakeholders across sectors, CIPM continues to champion global best practices, professional development, and strategic people management for national growth and organisational success.