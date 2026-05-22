Kefas Emerges As Taraba APC Governorship Candidate

The Governor of Taraba, Agbu Kefas, has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election held in the state.

Kefas got 166,357 votes to defeat his rival Muazu Jaji, the former minister of state for transport, who polled 4,110.

Reacting to his victory, Governor Agbu Kefas appreciated Taraba residents and accepted the confidence and trust reposed in him and the shared vision for a prosperous state.

He insists that the task remains to build a stronger party and provide Leadership with fairness to move Taraba forward and protect the hope of the people.

Kefas said that the time for contest is over, and it is time for unity and collective action, as the task ahead is bigger.

The governor appreciated the party leadership at all levels for their support and the good people of the state.

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“I humbly accept the confidence and trust reposed in me through this victory. This victory is not mine alone; it belongs to all of us and every party member who believes in our shared vision and every stakeholder who worked tirelessly and stood with us in faith and hope,” the governor said.

”I sincerely thank our party leadership at all levels, our delegates, our supporters, our women and youth groups, and all those who contributed in one way or the other towards this process.

“I also wish to appreciate my fellow aspirants, as democracy provides opportunities for all voices to be heard, and your participation has strengthened our party.

”We may have contested as aspirants, but from this moment we move forward as one family with one purpose and one destination.”

“The time for contest is over; the time for unity and collective action begins now.

“Our task ahead is bigger than any individual ambition; our focus now must be on building a stronger party, a stronger Taraba, and a stronger, brighter future for our people.

“I assure you that I will continue to provide leadership with fairness, humility, and commitment to the welfare and progress of our people.

“Together, we will continue to move Taraba forward; together we will protect the hope of our people; together we will achieve victory.”