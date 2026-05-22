Lagos Tackles Child Abuse With 1,437 Cases, 5,708 Child Protection Interventions — Commissioner

The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to combat child abuse, trafficking, neglect, and abandonment, recording 1,437 child protection cases and carrying out over 5,708 interventions across the state within the review period.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, disclosed this in Alausa, Ikeja, during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held to commemorate the third year of the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ogunlende said the interventions formed part of the state government’s determination to strengthen child protection systems and safeguard vulnerable children from abuse, exploitation, violence, and neglect.

According to him, the Child Protection Unit handled 1,437 reported child protection cases involving abuse, trafficking, abandonment, neglect, and other welfare concerns across Lagos State during the reporting period.

He disclosed that the unit rendered more than 5,708 child protection services, including rescue operations, investigations, legal interventions, counselling, rehabilitation, placement services, and psychosocial support for affected children and families.

“A total of 520 cases were successfully concluded through various disposition pathways, reflecting the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring meaningful outcomes and protection for vulnerable children,” Ogunlende stated.

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The commissioner highlighted several high-profile rescue operations undertaken by the ministry following viral social media reports of child abuse and neglect.

He recalled that the ministry, in collaboration with the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency and the Nigeria Police Force, rescued two children after a viral video surfaced showing their mother physically abusing one of them with wires, knives, and other objects.

According to him, the children were immediately removed from the abusive environment and placed in an approved home for care and protection, while the mother was arrested, arraigned before a court, and remanded.

Ogunlende also disclosed that another three-year-old child was rescued after a disturbing viral video showed the child drinking dirty water in a severely neglected condition.

“The child was traced, rescued, taken for medical treatment, and later placed in an approved orphanage, while the grandmother involved in the abuse was arrested and arraigned before the court,” he said.

The commissioner also revealed that two male children locked indoors for over two months by their father and stepmother without adequate feeding or access to education were rescued after a whistleblower alerted the ministry.

He added that the children were placed in protective care while social investigations continued to identify suitable family members for reintegration.

Ogunlende said the ministry also rescued a child with special needs, allegedly exploited online by a social media influencer to solicit funds from members of the public.

According to him, the child was transferred to a specialised care facility where therapy and rehabilitation support were being provided.

The commissioner stressed that the Sanwo-Olu administration remained committed to protecting children’s rights through stronger collaboration with schools, healthcare institutions, family courts, security agencies, and community stakeholders.

He warned that the government would continue to take decisive legal action against parents, guardians, carers, and institutions found culpable in child abuse, trafficking, exploitation, or neglect across Lagos State.