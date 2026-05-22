NEMA Warns Of Severe Flooding In 12 Kebbi LGAs

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned that September this year will mark the peak of the flood season in Kebbi State, with projections indicating severe flooding across 12 Local Government Areas.

The agency said the River Niger is expected to overflow its banks during the period, leading to the inundation of farmlands, riverside settlements, and critical infrastructure across the state.

The Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, represented by the Director of the North-West Zonal Directorate, Aliyu Shehu Kafindongi, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ engagement on the National Disaster Preparedness and Response Campaign 2026 held in Birnin Kebbi.

She noted that elevated water levels are expected to persist into October and November, prolonging the impact of flooding in affected communities.

According to her, Kebbi is among the high-risk states this year, with 12 local government areas identified as vulnerable.

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They include Argungu, Augie, Bagudo, Birnin Kebbi, Dandi, Fakai, Koko/Besse, Maiyama, Ngaski, Shanga, Zuru, and Yauri.

“We call on all partners, traditional institutions, religious organisations, women and youth groups, the media and the private sector to support NEMA in amplifying early warning messages,” she said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Abubakar Abdullahi, said the engagement was aimed at the collective resolve of stakeholders to address flooding in the state.

He said the state government had put measures in place to respond to the predicted flooding.

“It is better to prepare for the predicted flooding than to wait until disaster happens. We commend the initiatives already taken by the government,” he said.

Also speaking, the State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Nasiru Karofi, said Kebbi falls within high-risk climate change categories, calling for sustained sensitisation and preparedness efforts.

“Disasters come with consequences. They disrupt communities and households. It is time to enlighten and sensitise our people,” he said.