NSCDC Deploys 1,542 Operatives For Eid-el-Kabir In Edo

The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,542 personnel across the three senatorial districts of the state to ensure adequate security before, during, and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The State Commandant, Saidi Akintayo, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Command’s headquarters in Benin City.

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He said the deployment followed the directive of the Commandant General of the Corps, Ahmed Audi, and aligns with the NSCDC’s constitutional mandate to protect lives, critical national assets, and infrastructure.

Akintayo stated that the deployment includes personnel from the Tactical Team, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Intelligence and Investigation Department, Armed Squad, Agro Rangers, Operations Department, and other specialised units of the corps.

According to him, officers and men of the corps have been strategically stationed at Eid prayer grounds, marketplaces, recreational centres, highways, motor parks, worship centres, and other vulnerable locations across the state to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free celebration.

The commandant directed all area commanders, divisional officers, and heads of formations to intensify patrols, surveillance, and intelligence gathering within their areas of responsibility to forestall any breach of peace or criminal activity during the festive period.

He commended Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his continued support for security agencies in the state, noting that the assistance has enhanced operational effectiveness and contributed to the prevailing peace in Edo State.

Akintayo also praised the synergy among security agencies in the state in maintaining law and order.

He warned criminal elements to stay away from Edo State, stressing that the Command is prepared to deal decisively with anyone found wanting.

The NSCDC boss appealed to residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious movements and activities in their communities.

He congratulated Muslim faithful on the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and urged them to uphold the virtues of sacrifice, peace, tolerance, unity, and love which the festival represents.