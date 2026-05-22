Oba Of Benin Urges Truce In APC Edo South Senatorial Primary Dispute

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, has called for a ceasefire among All Progressives Congress (APC) members embroiled in the Edo South Senatorial primary election dispute, saying the outcome rests with God.

He made the appeal on Friday at his palace in Benin City while receiving APC chieftain Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and other party leaders from Edo South.

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According to a statement released by the chief press secretary to the Oba of Benin, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, the monarch stressed the need for unity and urged aggrieved members to set aside hostilities for the sake of peace in the state.

“It is the way God wants things to be. You do not argue with God. Everything has its time, and God’s time is the best. All of you in APC should join hands, cooperate, and work together,” he said.

“Those who lost should remain calm and patient. God has plans for them. Even those who feel aggrieved should understand that God may be preparing them for something greater. The outcome will be as God and our ancestors will it.”

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Earlier, Ogbeide-Ihama presented his result sheet to the Oba and said the APC national leadership had not yet issued a certificate of return to the declared winner. He claimed that the results from the party’s national committee showed he won by a wide margin.

Ogbeide-Ihama added that as a Benin son, he was pledging loyalty to the Oba and seeking the palace’s prayers while awaiting the party’s final decision.

The delegation included Edo State Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa; former Deputy Governor and Edo South APC leader Pius Odubu; Edo State APC Chairman Jarrett Tenebe; and other party officials.