Ogun Govt Targets 100,000 Beneficiaries With Monthly Cash Intervention

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has announced plans to empower between 50,000 and 100,000 residents through a new monthly cash intervention scheme under the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme.

He made the announcement at the opening of the Remo Anglican Diocese Synod in Ikenne.

Speaking on Friday at Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Ikenne, during the first session of the 15th Synod of the Remo Diocese, Governor Abiodun said the programme will provide monthly cash support to residents across the state within the next year.

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“Our administration remains committed to creating renewed opportunities for the economy, institutions, and the people of Ogun State. The Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme will target between 50,000 and 100,000 residents for monthly cash interventions,” he said.

The governor said his administration will prioritise the reconstruction of the Sagamu–Ode Lemo Road and stressed that collaboration between government and the Church is key to building a peaceful and progressive society.

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He commended the Church for contributions to education, healthcare, youth development, and moral guidance and urged the clergy to encourage citizens to register and vote as elections approach.

The Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme is expected to be rolled out across all 236 wards in Ogun State as part of efforts to cushion economic hardship and promote grassroots development.

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In his sermon, Archbishop Olusina Fape praised the Abiodun administration’s ISEYA agenda, citing the Gateway International Airport and the Light Up Ogun Project as transformative initiatives boosting trade and investment in the state.

The Synod, themed “The Empty Tomb: An Authentic Proof of the Living Saviour, Jesus Christ”, brought together clergy, church leaders, and government officials.