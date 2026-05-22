Riot Hits DR Congo Hospital As Ebola Response Angers Victims’ Families

Rioters have burnt down hospital tents in a hotspot of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola epidemic, as many Congolese wrestle with fear, anger and confusion over the latest deadly outbreak.

The hastily arranged burials of the victims suspected to have been killed by the viral haemorrhagic fever have been met with suspicion in a conflict-ridden part of the country already distrustful of the state.

With tensions running high, the military has been deployed to provide security for funerals.

Tents used to isolate Ebola patients at Rwampara hospital, in the northeastern Ituri province at the outbreak’s epicentre, were torched in the riot on Thursday, which ended swiftly after the army stepped in. Only the tents’ charred husks remain.

“It all kicked off when a 24-year-old man, the son of a soldier, died at the hospital,” an official at the medical institution said.

“The family wanted us to hand over his body so that they can bury him, but given the circumstances, that’s impossible,” the official added.

Besides being extremely deadly, Ebola is transmitted through prolonged physical contact and bodily fluids.

There is no vaccine or treatment for the Bundibugyo strain responsible for the 17th Ebola outbreak to hit the vast central African country, which the World Health Organization believes has already killed more than 177 people.

So attempts to tackle the latest spread have been forced to rely mainly on precautions and rapid contact tracing.

But in rural parts of the DRC, “loved ones are throwing themselves at the bodies, touching the corpses and the clothes of the deceased, while organising mourning rituals bringing together loads of people,” said Jean Marie Ezadri, a civil society leader in Ituri.

“Unfortunately, this is going on even during this epidemic, which explains the many instances of contamination.”

Imaginary Disease

After the riot at Rwampara hospital, families nervously awaited the burials of three patients suspected to have died of the virus — though some questioned its existence.

“My brother is not dead from Ebola, it’s an imaginary disease,” said 22-year-old Jeremie Arwampara.

“Why are they refusing to give us the bodies? He’s my big brother, I cannot be afraid of him,” yelled Ezekiel Shambuyi.

The unruly rabble dispersed after the soldiers on guard around the hospital fired warning shots. A nurse was wounded by stones thrown.

Within the shelter of the hospital’s walls, healthcare workers prepared for the burials, slipping into full protective gear.

Finally, they emerged carrying three black-and-white caskets, placed on a three-wheeled cart.

In one lay the father of Musa Amuri, who came to bid his dad a rushed goodbye.

“They’re going to bury our father without us seeing him, it breaks my heart,” the young man said.

The funeral procession set off to Rwampara cemetery, escorted by three jeeps full of soldiers and police.

Infamous for their indiscipline, Congolese security forces have been accused in past Ebola outbreaks of fanning distrust towards medics.

Even some of the Rwampara rioters were themselves soldiers, close to one of the victims, who threatened the healthcare workers, according to a hospital source.

Funeral Hymn

Dusk fell over Rwampara’s surrounding green hills as the burial began at the cemetery away from the town.

After being sprayed with disinfectant, the coffins were quickly lowered into the earth by faceless men clad in full hazmat suits.

Loved ones who came to witness the ceremony burst into tears. One struck up a dirge in a faint voice, while a pastor recited several verses from the Bible.

Among the funeral crowd, Maman Leonie refused to believe that her brother had been killed by Ebola.

“He was just sick, let the government come to our aid!” she pleaded.

State services in rural areas of Ituri have been largely absent for decades.

And its inhabitants, already prey to the repeated massacres committed by the restive province’s rash of armed groups, are increasingly blaming the Congolese government for the slow response to the outbreak.

Over the past few days in the town of Mongbwalu, “the population has understood the scale of the situation and now knows that bodies must not be touched,” a hospital official said.

But they fretted about the fact that “isolation and triage areas have still not been set up”.

“Suspected cases are mixed in with other patients in the hospital wards, with a high risk of infection.”

AFP