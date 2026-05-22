Slain Teacher Laid To Rest In Ogbomoso As Oyo Suspends Field Trips, Excursions

Burial rites by family and friends of the slain teacher, Adesiyan Adegboye, who lost his life during the deadly attack and abduction of students and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Adegboye, 49, one of the teachers killed during the attack, was laid in state at Ayegun Baptist Church, Ogbomoso, after which he was laid to rest at his residence in the Owolake area of the town.

The deceased, who was born on December 11, 1976, was murdered by armed bandits who invaded Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School, and L.A. Primary School, Esiele, last Friday.

During the deadly attacks, several teachers and students were abducted, throwing Ogbomoso, neighbouring communities, and the entire state into panic.

The incident sparked widespread fear across the area, with many parents rushing to schools to withdraw their children amid concerns over possible further attacks.

Some schools were temporarily shut after rumours emerged alleging that bandits had infiltrated the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, an allegation later dismissed by the institution’s management as false.

In response to the worsening security concerns, the Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology announced sweeping new safety measures affecting both public and private schools across the state.

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Govt Suspends Field Trips

In a circular signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, B.T. Oyinloye, and addressed to the Executive Chairmen of TESCOM and SUBEB, Permanent Secretaries/IGES, Tutor-Generals, Zonal Directors, Local Inspectors of Education, principals, and head teachers across Oyo State, all activities requiring students to leave school premises were suspended indefinitely.

According to the circular, the directive became necessary “in view of the recent security concerns”.

The circular stated: “In view of the recent security concerns, the Ministry is taking steps to safeguard the lives of students and members of staff in all schools in Oyo State.

“All School Administrators are hereby directed to suspend all excursions, field trips, sports competitions, and any other activities that require moving students outside school premises until further notice.”

The circular added that prior approvals granted by the Ministry are hereby overridden by this directive.

“School Administrators are equally enjoined to keep students within school premises during school hours and should report any suspicious activity around school premises to Law Enforcement Agencies within their jurisdiction,” the circular read in part.

“This directive takes immediate effect and will be reviewed as soon as the security situation improves. Kindly ensure strict and necessary compliance with the content of this circular.”

The government’s action comes amid mounting anxiety among residents over the safety of students and teachers in Oyo State schools following the deadly Ogbomoso abduction incident.