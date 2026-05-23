ADC Aspirant Defects Over Alleged Primary Election Injustice In Kebbi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) aspirant for the Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency, Bashar Abubakar Shehu, has announced his defection from the party over what he described as injustice following the recent primary election in the state.

The aspirant made the announcement during a media briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Bashar Shehu described the primary election as a sham and a setback to democracy.

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“This is the party that has been clamouring for youth inclusion, yet it has chosen to deny young people the opportunity to participate fully in democracy,” he said.

“We were in the queue, and, while the primary election was ongoing, we were leading when the process was suddenly stopped with claims that the election would continue later.

“While we were waiting, an associate of the acclaimed winner eventually declared the person as the winner,” he alleged.

When asked whether he would appeal the outcome of the primary election, he said he was uncertain of getting justice.

“I contacted the appeal committee, but they were not ready to listen to me, which confirmed to me that justice would not be accorded,” he said.

Bashar noted that after consultations, he had concluded plans to defect from the party, insisting that the ADC was not sincere about the youth inclusion it advocates.