APC Presidential Primaries: Ex-Zamfara Gov Yari Urges Support For Tinubu Administration

A former Zamfara State Governor and Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdulaziz Yari, has called on Nigerians to continue having faith in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Senator Yari made the call while speaking during the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at his polling unit in Mafara, headquarters of Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State

He expressed satisfaction with President Tinubu’s commitment to the ongoing fight against insurgency and insecurity in the Northwest region of the country.

The former governor noted that, having worked closely with two former Nigerian presidents during his tenure as governor, he could confidently attest to the efforts being made by the current administration in addressing security challenges compared to previous governments.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Has Earned Second Term, Uzodimma Tells Opposition Parties

Senator Yari, therefore, urged members of the APC and Nigerians in general to continue believing in the party’s manifesto and the leadership of President Tinubu.

He also appealed to citizens to continue praying for the success of the President and the stability of the country.