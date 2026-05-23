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Barcelona Thrash Lyon 4-0 To Win Women’s Champions League

Polish striker Pajor opened the scoring on 55 minutes and netted again in the 69th minute, with Paralluelo's superb late strike ending the contest before she completed the rout of a stunned Lyon in stoppage time.

By Aramide Folorunsho
Updated May 23, 2026
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FC Barcelona players lift the Women’s Champions League Trophy during the victory ceremony after FC Barcelona won the UEFA Women’s Champions League final football match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway on May 23, 2026. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Ewa Pajor and Salma Paralluelo both scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Lyon 4-0 in Saturday’s Women’s Champions League final to win the title for the fourth time.

Polish striker Pajor opened the scoring on 55 minutes and netted again in the 69th minute, with Paralluelo’s superb late strike ending the contest before she completed the rout of a stunned Lyon in stoppage time.

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Barca’s four titles have all been won in the last six seasons and their overall tally is bettered only by Lyon, who are the record eight-time European champions. The French club’s last title came in 2022.

FC Barcelona players celebrate as they lift the Women’s Champions League Trophy during the victory ceremony after FC Barcelona won the UEFA Women’s Champions League final football match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway on May 23, 2026. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

 

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