Colleges Of Education To Award Independent Degrees

The National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) has announced that qualified Colleges of Education across Nigeria can now award independent degree programmes.

The reform eliminates the old requirement where colleges had to affiliate with conventional universities to grant degrees. Under the new framework, accredited colleges will run parallel tracks, offering the traditional Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) alongside their own independent bachelor’s degrees.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, NCCE Executive Secretary Mrs Angela Ajala explained that the sweeping reforms aim to eliminate administrative bottlenecks and boost student admissions.

“Qualified Colleges of Education can now award independent degree programmes in addition to the NCE, without being affiliated to any university in the country,” Mrs Ajala stated.

The announcement comes alongside a recent directive by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exempting these colleges from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for specific entry streams. For years, the rigid UTME quota system and a lack of parity between university degrees and the NCE caused a sharp decline in college applications, leaving young admission seekers stranded.

Mrs Ajala clarified that easing entry pathways is not a compromise on quality. “The recent exemption of Colleges of Education from the UTME by JAMB is aimed at removing administrative barriers without lowering professional standards,” she added.

An Alternative Route For Applicants

For decades, past governments have attempted to upgrade teacher education, pump funding through TETFund, and mandate university partnerships to make these institutions attractive. Yet, parents and students often avoided colleges due to graduation delays caused by complex university oversights.

While some education analysts express concern that removing the UTME requirement might dilute the quality of intake, the NCCE insists internal quality controls will tighten.

For the target demographic of young school-leavers and parents seeking stable career opportunities, this reform provides a faster, direct route to a university-level teaching degree without the fierce bottleneck of traditional university admissions.