Ikorodu City Stand Between Enugu Rangers And Historic NPFL Title

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‎The curtain will fall on the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season on Sunday with a dramatic title race set to go down to the final day, as Rangers International F.C. and Rivers United F.C. battle for the league crown.

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‎‎For Rangers, the stakes could hardly be higher. The Flying Antelopes are on the verge of history, needing just one final push to secure a ninth NPFL title — a feat that would see the Enugu club draw level with Enyimba FC as the most successful side in Nigerian top-flight history.

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‎‎Standing in their way, however, is an ambitious Ikorodu City F.C. side with continental ambitions of their own.

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‎‎Rangers travel to Lagos to face Ikorodu City at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, knowing that victory will guarantee them the league title regardless of results elsewhere. Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side currently lead the standings with 65 points, just one ahead of second-placed Rivers United on 64.

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‎‎Any slip-up from Rangers could open the door for Rivers United, who host Katsina United F.C. in Port Harcourt. A win for Rivers combined with a Rangers draw or defeat would hand the title to Finidi George’s men.

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‎‎While both title contenders remain firmly in contention, Rangers arguably face the more difficult assignment.

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‎‎Away victories are notoriously difficult to secure in the NPFL, and Ikorodu City have proven particularly formidable at home this season. The Lagos-based club, currently fourth on the table with 58 points, are also chasing a continental ticket and could still qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.

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‎‎That added motivation is expected to make Sunday’s encounter even more fiercely contested. ‎Still, Rangers have consistently shown resilience throughout the campaign. The Enugu side have built a reputation for grinding out crucial results under pressure and head into the decisive fixture unbeaten in their last five league matches.

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Notably, Rangers boast one of the best away records in the division, with five away wins this season — second only to Rivers United, who have managed six.

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‎‎For Rivers United, the equation is straightforward: win and hope Rangers falter in Lagos.

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‎‎Although Katsina United are capable of causing problems, Rivers will fancy their chances at home as they attempt to capitalise on any stumble from the league leaders.

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‎‎Sunday’s clash in Lagos is widely expected to be the headline fixture of the final matchday, not only because of the title implications but also due to the recent history between both sides.

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‎‎Rangers hold a perfect record against Ikorodu City in the NPFL, winning all three previous meetings between the clubs.

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‎‎Form, too, slightly favours the Flying Antelopes. While Rangers are unbeaten in their last three games, Ikorodu City have managed one win and two defeats in the same period, although both losses came away from home.

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‎‎There are no major injury concerns for either side, but both clubs will be without key players due to national team commitments.

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‎‎Rangers defenders Chibueze Oputa and Obinna Igboke recently received call-ups from Éric Chelle for the Unity Cup in London. Ikorodu City trio Michael Atata, Aderemi Adeoye and Tosin Oyedokun were also invited.

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‎‎Another intriguing subplot will be the race for the league’s Golden Boot. ‎Rangers striker Godwin Obaje and Ikorodu City forward Joseph Arumala are currently joint-top scorers in the NPFL with 11 goals each, setting the stage for a potentially decisive showdown between two of the league’s most prolific attackers.

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‎With the title race, continental qualification battle and Golden Boot contest all still unresolved, Sunday promises a thrilling conclusion to what has been one of the most competitive NPFL seasons in recent years.

‎Match Details

Fixture: Ikorodu City F.C. vs Rangers International F.C.

‎Venue: Mobolaji Johnson Arena

‎Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

‎Kick-off Time: 4:00 pm

‎Broadcast: NPFL TV App

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