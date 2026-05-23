Massive Turnout Marks Presidential Primaries In Katsina, Radda Predicts Tinubu’s 2027 Victory

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu and all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in the 2027 general elections, following what he described as overwhelming support witnessed during the party’s presidential primary in Katsina State.

Governor Radda spoke on Saturday shortly after casting his vote in Radda town, Charanchi Local Government Area, during the APC presidential primary election held nationwide to affirm the party’s presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 polls.

The governor, who was visibly impressed by the large turnout of party supporters at the exercise, said the massive participation reflected the strength of democracy and the growing confidence of Nigerians in the APC-led administration.

According to him, every APC member had the right and opportunity to participate freely in the process of electing the party’s presidential candidate.

“Today is the final day of the APC primary election where members are endorsing the president as the party’s candidate for the 2027 general election,” he said.

“APC is a party that gives equal opportunity and democratic rights to its members to elect their leaders. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not the only aspirant in the race; Stanley Osifo also purchased the nomination form and contested.”

Radda said he joined thousands of party faithful in his ward to exercise his civic responsibility and demonstrate support for President Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

“What we have seen today has strengthened our confidence that, by the grace of God, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will secure a second term in office to continue steering the affairs of the nation,” the governor stated.

He maintained that the people of Katsina State remained loyal to the APC and fully supportive of Tinubu’s leadership, dismissing criticisms and negative narratives against the ruling party as baseless.

“All the noise and negative impressions being created by critics are not true. The support for President Tinubu is visible and undeniable. You can see the massive turnout and enthusiasm of party members yourself,” he added.

READ ALSO: Aiyedatiwa Calls For Active Participation As APC Holds Presidential Primaries In Ondo

Governor Radda also expressed optimism that the APC would record sweeping victories across all elective positions in the 2027 elections, stressing that the peaceful conduct of the primary was another indication of the political maturity of Katsina residents.

“As usual, Katsina people are law-abiding and peaceful during elections. I believe this exercise will remain peaceful and successful, and by God’s grace, victory will be ours in 2027,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shema, described the turnout of APC supporters during the presidential primary as highly encouraging.

Shema, who spoke to journalists shortly after casting his vote in Dutsin-Ma, commended the peaceful conduct of the affirmation and direct voting process across the country, particularly in Katsina State.

The former governor said the calibre of candidates presented by opposition parties had further boosted confidence in President Tinubu’s chances of securing re-election in 2027.

He also noted that significant improvements had been recorded in Nigeria’s electoral process following amendments to the Electoral Act, which he said had strengthened internal democracy and transparency within political parties.