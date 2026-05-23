AFCON: Morocco’s King Pardons Jailed Senegal Football Fans For ‘Humanitarian Reasons’

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has pardoned the Senegalese football supporters jailed after violence at the 2025 AFCON final in Rabat for “humanitarian reasons”, a royal court statement said on Saturday.

It said that in view “of the age-old fraternal ties” between the two countries “and on the occasion of the advent of Eid al-Adha”, the king has “granted, on humanitarian grounds, his royal pardon to the Senegalese supporters”.

The Muslim holiday will be celebrated on Wednesday in Morocco.

Senegal won the chaotic January 18 AFCON final 1-0, but the match was later awarded on appeal to hosts Morocco.

After a penalty awarded to Morocco in stoppage time of the second half, just after a Senegal goal was disallowed, Senegalese fans tried to storm the pitch and hurled projectiles.

READ ALSO: Morocco Frees Senegal Fans After Completing Prison Sentence

In February, Moroccan courts sentenced the 18 Senegalese supporters held in Morocco since the final to prison terms ranging from three months to a year.

Three were released from jail in mid-April after completing their three-month sentence.

Following that release, another 15 Senegalese fans remained incarcerated after receiving sentences ranging from six months to one year.

The royal pardon is expected to apply to those 15.

Lawyer Patrick Kabou, who represented a large number of the Senegalese, told AFP they were expected to be released late Saturday.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye welcomed the Moroccan king’s decision in a post on X.

“Our compatriots detained in Morocco following the incidents that occurred on the sidelines of the Africa Cup of Nations are free. They will soon be reunited with their loved ones,” he wrote.

Faye thanked King Mohammed VI for a decision “imbued with clemency and humanity”.

According to the Moroccan public prosecutor’s office, the charges against the 18 football supporters were based mainly on footage from cameras at Rabat’s Moulay Abdellah Stadium, and on medical certificates for injured law enforcement officers and stewards.

Material damage from the violence was estimated at more than 370,000 euros (around $430,000).

At the end of January, the Confederation of African Football imposed disciplinary sanctions on both national federations for unsporting conduct and violations of the principles of fair play.

After the Confederation decided on March 17 to award the 2025 AFCON to Morocco by administrative ruling, Senegal appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The two countries have a history of cooperation in sectors including tourism and energy, and share strong religious ties.

Senegalese make up the largest foreign community living in Morocco.

AFP