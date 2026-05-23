Police Smash Seven-Man Kidnap Syndicate In Katsina, Recover ₦7.5m Ransom

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have smashed a seven-man kidnapping syndicate allegedly responsible for the abduction of an eight-year-old boy in Katsina metropolis.

They also recovered ₦7.5 million, believed to be part of the ransom paid by the victim’s family.

The operation, carried out under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Ali Fage, also led to the recovery of a Peugeot 307 vehicle and a Boxer motorcycle allegedly used by the suspects.

The command’s spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq, disclosed the development in a statement issued on Saturday.

He said the victim, whose identity was withheld, was kidnapped on May 13, 2026, at about 6:00 p.m. while returning from an Islamic school in Katsina.

Police said the kidnappers contacted the family the following day and demanded a ransom of ₦50 million.

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After negotiations, the family reportedly paid ₦17 million before the boy was released.

The spokesman said operatives of the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) immediately launched an investigation upon receiving the report and tracked down six members of the syndicate on Friday, May 23.

Those arrested include 39-year-old Nura Aliyu, identified by police as the suspected mastermind and a neighbour to the victim’s family, alongside Abubakar Aminu, 37; Ibrahim Muhammad, 51; Iliyasu Sani, 51; Abubakar Muhammad, 27; and Abdullahi Isma’il, 30.

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to the crime and identified another accomplice, simply known as Abdul, who is currently on the run.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

Items recovered during the operation include ₦7.5 million cash believed to be part of the ransom proceeds, a Peugeot 307 car, and a Boxer motorcycle, among other exhibits.

Commending the operatives for what he described as a swift and intelligence-driven operation, Fage reaffirmed the command’s determination to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state.

The police added that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigations.