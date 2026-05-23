Tinubu Wins APC Presidential Primary In Akwa Ibom With 389,197 Votes

President Bola Tinubu has emerged the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primary in Akwa Ibom State, polling 389,197 votes in the exercise conducted across the 329 wards in the state, while his rival, Stanley Osifo, recorded zero votes.

The result was announced by Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, who served as the State Collation Officer for the presidential primary election.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the exercise, Governor Eno commended APC members for what he described as the peaceful and orderly conduct of the primaries across the state.

The governor noted that the massive turnout by party faithful reflected continued support for President Tinubu and confidence in the APC in Akwa Ibom State.

He added that the high level of participation recorded during the week-long exercises was a direct response to the rural development drive of his administration in ensuring local communities are being provided with basic infrastructural amenities, including schools, hospitals, roads, and markets.

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“One thing this direct primary has done is to bring everybody back to their wards, which shows you that politics is local. For me, one of the lessons is that we must take care of our local communities.

“We must ensure that we carry them along. We shouldn’t just come to them during elections. They have come out en masse because, I believe, we have been carrying them along,” he said.

Gov Eno congratulated President Tinubu on his victory and reassured the people of inclusive, visionary, and people-centric leadership by ensuring that the grassroots and rural areas will continue to be his administration’s top priority.