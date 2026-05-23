Troops Neutralise 12 Terrorists In Borno, Recover Weapons

The Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai in the Northeast under the Operation Desert Sanity and Siege Operations have neutralised 12 terrorists and recovered AK-47 rifles as well as ammunition in the early hours of Friday.

The successful operation took place in the Kirawa Axis, Gwoza local government Area of Borno State, when the suspected terrorists attempted to infiltrate troops of the 153 Task Force Battalion.

“Following the encounter, troops confirmed the neutralisation of 12 terrorists, while several others were observed retreating with gunshot wounds, as indicated by blood trails along their withdrawal routes,” the Media Information Officer of the Theatre Command, Lt Col Sani Uba, said in a statement.

He revealed that several pieces of equipment were recovered.

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“Recovered items include AK-47 rifles, rocket-propelled grenade systems, ammunition, and a PKT machine gun, further degrading the terrorists’ combat capability in the area,” Uba’s statement read.

Narrating how the operation took place, he said the troops successfully thwarted the attempted attack by suspected ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in the Kirawa axis of Sector 1 OPHK Area of Responsibility in the early hours of 22 May 2026.

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“A number of the suspected terrorists attempted to infiltrate positions held by troops of the 153 Task Force Battalion and associated forces along the Nigeria–Cameroon border axis,” he said.

“The attack was swiftly detected and met with overwhelming firepower from alert troops and CJTF, who held their ground and contained the assault.”

According to Uba, the terrorists were thus forced to abort their mission and withdraw in confusion towards the Cameroon axis, sustaining heavy casualties during the engagement.

He said Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance assets, alongside platforms of the Air Component of OPHK and partner forces, provided coordinated support throughout the operation.