Bandits Attack Prayer Ground In Kwara, Kill Three, Abduct 15

Bandits on Saturday night invaded a prayer ground at Ori-Oke Ajaiye, on the outskirts of Ikiran village in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing three worshippers and abducting 15 others during a vigil.

The Kwara State Police Command confirmed the attack in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi.

According to the statement, the incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. while worshippers were holding a night vigil at the prayer ground.

The police said the attack was reported by Pastor Adebayo Abiodun of Ijo Ajaiye Ati Igbala, Ekerin Village, Ekiti LGA.

“The Kwara State Police Command strongly condemns the gruesome attack, killing, and abduction of innocent worshippers by armed criminals at Ori-Oke Ajaiye, located on the outskirts of Ikiran Village in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State,” the statement read.

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It added that the armed hoodlums invaded the prayer ground, fired sporadically and killed three persons before abducting 15 others to an unknown destination.

Following the distress report, the Divisional Police Officer in Ekiti Division reportedly mobilised operatives to the scene.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ojo Adekimi, subsequently ordered a comprehensive tactical and intelligence-led operation involving the Police Drone Team, PMF personnel, intelligence units and other operational assets to rescue the victims and apprehend the attackers.

The police commissioner described the attack as “barbaric, callous and unacceptable,” assuring families of the victims that the command remained committed to rescuing the abducted worshippers and bringing those responsible to justice.

The command said ongoing efforts, including bush combing, intelligence gathering and coordinated security operations, were being intensified across the area.

Residents of Ekiti LGA and the wider Kwara community were urged to remain calm, vigilant and provide credible information that could support ongoing operations.