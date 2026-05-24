Bruno Fernandes Sets New Premier League Assist Record

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes set a new outright record of 21 assists in a single Premier League season when he set up Patrick Dorgu’s goal against Brighton on Sunday.

The match, on the final day of the Premier League campaign, was still goalless when Fernandes’s corner paved the way for Dorgu to power in a 33rd-minute header at the Amex Stadium.

Dorgu’s goal gave Fernandes sole possession of a record he had shared with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, both of whom managed 20 assists in a Premier League season.

It was another individual honour for Fernandes, coming just a day after he was named the Premier League Player of the season. He had already won the equivalent of a football writers’ award.

“I want collective awards more than anything,” said Fernandes last week.

“But knowing that your job is being recognised by many people, a lot of players came out and said I was player of the season, for that I am very grateful,” he added.

The 31-year-old has also scored eight league goals for United this term, with the Red Devils rallying under Michael Carrick to rise to third place and so secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

AFP