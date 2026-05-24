Danmarke Emerges As PDP Gov Candidate In Katsina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has affirmed Senator Garba Danmarke as its consensus governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections, in a show of unity and strength witnessed by thousands of party faithful across the state.

The affirmation ceremony, held on Sunday at the PDP state headquarters in Katsina, drew party leaders, elders, women and youth groups, students, and supporters from all the 34 local government areas of the state.

Also in attendance were the party’s three senatorial aspirants, 15 House of Representatives aspirants, and 34 aspirants contesting for seats in the state House of Assembly on the PDP platform.

The exercise was supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by the returning officer, Muhammad Kankara.

Announcing the result, Kankara disclosed that 77,085 delegates and party members were accredited for the exercise, while a total of 77,013 votes were cast.

According to him, all the valid votes cast went in favour of Senator Danmarke, thereby returning him unopposed as the PDP consensus governorship candidate in Katsina State.

“Having scored the majority of the lawful votes cast, Senator Garba Yakubu Lado Danmarke is hereby declared the winner of the PDP governorship primary election in Katsina State,” Kankara announced.

In separate remarks, the party’s senatorial aspirants — Aliyu Amar, Muhammad Khalil, and Hamisu Gambo (Dan Lawan) representing Daura, Funtua, and Katsina senatorial districts, respectively — appreciated supporters for their confidence and loyalty to the PDP.

They called on party members to remain united and work towards defeating the ruling APC in the 2027 general elections.

“If you can’t beat us, join us,” Dan Lawan declared confidently, drawing cheers from supporters at the venue.

In his acceptance speech, Danmarke thanked party leaders and supporters for the confidence reposed in him, assuring them that he would not betray their trust.

Although he noted that campaigns had not officially begun, the PDP flag bearer pledged to provide purposeful leadership and transform Katsina State if elected governor in 2027.

“PDP is indeed a party built on justice and fairness. I appreciate this overwhelming support and pray that everyone returns home safely,” he said.

Earlier, the PDP State Secretary, Sanusi Wali, explained that the gathering was convened to formally endorse Senator Lado Danmarke as the party’s consensus governorship candidate, describing the development as a major step towards reclaiming power in Katsina State.