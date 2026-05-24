Erling Haaland Crowned English Premier League’s Top Scorer

Haaland joins Alan Shearer and Harry Kane as three-time winners and trails Mohamed Salah and Thierry Henry as the only players to win the award four times in the Premier League era.

Brentford’s Igor Thiago finished second to Haaland on 22 goals, which propelled him into the Brazil squad for the World Cup.

Haaland began the season in blistering form with 19 of his Premier League goals coming in the first 17 games.

His importance to the success of Guardiola’s side was emphasised during a rare lean spell which arguably cost City the title.

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Haaland netted just once, from the penalty spot against Brighton, in seven games around the turn of the year, with City winning just twice during that run.

The 25-year-old returned to form for a late season push, scoring the winner away to Liverpool and against Arsenal in a clash billed as a title-decider last month.

But despite Haaland scoring in both games, City dropped points at Everton and Bournemouth to allow the Gunners to be crowned champions for the first time in 22 years.

AFP