Ex-Rivers SSG Emerges ADC Governorship Candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Gabriel Pidomson, as its governorship candidate for Rivers State ahead of the 2027 election.

The governorship primary election was conducted on Friday across the 319 wards in the state using the Option A4 voting system, with party members voting openly under the supervision of the ADC National Election Committee.

Pidomson secured 112,068 votes to defeat five other aspirants in the exercise held across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Chairman of the ADC Primary Election Committee in Rivers State, Obaro Uloho, announced the result after the collation of votes at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt on Saturday night.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Wins Landslide In Kaduna, Rivers, Others As APC Holds Presidential Primaries

Declaring the result, Uloho said: “Therefore, the highest score here I have, 112,068 votes for Gabriel Pidomson, has satisfied the requirements of the ADC and the constitution, scored the highest votes and is hereby declared the winner of the primary election and returned elected as the ADC gubernatorial candidate in Rivers State this day, 22nd of May, 2026.”

Former Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirant, Farah Dagogo, polled 2,369 votes to place third, while Sekonte Davies came second with 16,872 votes.

Other aspirants included Leloonu Nwibubasa, who scored 1,476 votes, Allen Ezekiel Hart with 268 votes, and Henry Ogbonna, who polled 546 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Pidomson described his emergence as “not a personal victory, but a sacred trust handed to us by the people of Rivers State.”

He said: “Today, the voice of hope has defeated fear. The voice of unity has defeated division. The voice of the people has defeated political intimidation. And the future has defeated the past.”

The ADC governorship candidate called for unity among party members and supporters ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

“The primaries are over; now the real assignment begins. Let us work together. We are no longer aspirants competing against one another. We are now one family marching together for the liberation and transformation of Rivers State,” he said.

Pidomson also outlined his vision for the state, promising improved infrastructure, security, healthcare and transparent governance.

“A Rivers State where businesses can thrive with stable power, security, infrastructure and transparent governance. A Rivers State where healthcare works. A Rivers State where justice is timely and accessible,” he added.

He assured supporters that his campaign would focus on responsible leadership and people-oriented governance.

“Our campaign will not be built on hatred. It will not be built on violence. It will not be built on bitterness. We shall run a campaign of ideas, courage, discipline and people-centred solutions,” he said.

Pidomson ended his speech with a call for inclusiveness and unity across the state.

“From the riverine communities to the upland communities, from the urban centres to the rural settlements, we shall carry everybody along. No tribe will be forgotten. No local government will be ignored. No community will be abandoned,” he said.