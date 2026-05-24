FCT Senatorial Poll: I Don’t Have Wike To Contend With – Aisha Yesufu

Activist and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senatorial aspirant, Aisha Yesufu, has dismissed suggestions that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike would be a major factor in her political ambitions, insisting that her focus remains on securing the mandate of the people rather than contending with political appointees.

Yesufu, who was a former member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), spoke during an interview on Sunday Politics.

Yesufu said her immediate priority was clinching the senatorial ticket of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“There are some people who have said they are going to take over Abuja and all of that. We want to give people a viable option that they can be proud of and passionate about.

“I don’t have a Wike to contend with because that’s an appointee. I’m not in the business of appointments. I’m in the business of looking for the mandate of the people. Wike is an appointee; I have no business with appointees,” she said.

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The activist urged Abuja residents and members of the NDC to support her during the party primaries, stressing that public popularity alone would not guarantee victory without active participation from supporters.

“Yes, people may assume I already have it, but that is not enough. I need people to come out and vote during the primaries,” she added.

Yesufu noted that she would only begin engaging other candidates in the race after emerging as the party’s flagbearer.

She mentioned current FCT Senator Ireti Kingibe and former Senate Minority Leader Philip Aduda as candidates she would address after securing her ticket.

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The activist also revealed that she had completed consultations and screening processes ahead of the election, expressing confidence that she would bring “a breath of fresh air” to politics and remain accountable to constituents if elected.

On the internal crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Yesufu described the situation as “heartbreaking” and harmful to Nigeria’s democracy, noting that strong political parties are essential for national progress.

The race for the FCT Senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 elections is shaping up around three major contenders: incumbent Senator Kingibe, former Senator Philip Aduda, and Yesufu, if she clinches her party’s ticket.

Kingibe secured the ADC ticket after a landslide primary victory, while Aduda emerged as the APC candidate.

However, concerns remain over the strong political influence of Wike in the senatorial district, particularly due to his involvement in local politics and recent FCT council elections.