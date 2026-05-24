FRSC Deploys 950 Personnel for Eid-El-Kabir Patrol in Kwara

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara State Sector Command, has deployed 950 officers, marshals, special marshals, and first responders across the state to ensure safer roads and free flow of traffic during the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

The deployment, which includes 16 patrol vehicles, four ambulances, and a 70-tonne tow truck, is part of the command’s special patrol operation scheduled to run from May 25 to May 31, 2026.

READ ALSO: Court Stops Police, FRSC From Imposing Third-Party Insurance Fines On Motorists

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Public Education Officer of the Command, Olayinka Basambo, who said the Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kabiru Kazeem, had directed the strategic deployment of personnel to major highways, cities, and traffic-prone areas within Ilorin and other parts of the state.

According to the statement, the operation is aimed at reducing road crashes, ensuring prompt rescue services, clearing road obstructions, and improving traffic management throughout the festive period.

The Command said officers would also intensify public enlightenment campaigns in interstate motor parks, markets, churches, mosques, and other public spaces to educate road users on safe driving practices.

Kazeem urged motorists to comply strictly with traffic regulations during the celebration, warning against offences that commonly lead to accidents on Nigerian roads.

He listed the targeted offences to include overloading, dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking, excessive speeding, use of mobile phones while driving, tyre violations involving expired or substandard tyres, route violations, lane indiscipline, seatbelt violations, and the mixing of passengers with goods.

The Sector Commander stressed that the command’s objective was not only enforcement but also the protection of lives and property during the festive season.

According to him, the deployment of ambulances and a heavy-duty tow truck would ensure swift rescue operations and quick removal of broken-down vehicles or obstructions along highways.

He added that marshals had already been stationed at critical points across major roads in the state to monitor traffic movement and respond rapidly to emergencies.

While wishing residents of Kwara State a peaceful Eid-El-Kabir celebration, Kazeem advised motorists to drive responsibly and remain safety conscious at all times.

He cautioned road users against reckless driving, reminding them that “Only the living celebrates.”