Insecurity: We’ll Not Rest Until Peace Is Restored In Every Corner Of Nigeria — Tinubu 

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration will not relent until peace and security are restored across the country amid growing concerns over insecurity in several regions.

Tinubu stated this on Sunday while delivering his acceptance speech after emerging the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election in Abuja.

Addressing delegates and party supporters, the President acknowledged the security challenges confronting the nation and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

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“I must acknowledge the security challenges confronting us in many parts of our beloved nation. I assure you that I take seriously the responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of every Nigerian.

“Our government has intensified efforts to strengthen our security architecture, support our brave armed forces and the police, and forge stronger partnerships with local communities.

“We will win the battle against banditry. We will not rest until we restore peace and stability to every corner of our country. Our resolve is unwavering, our goal is clear, a Nigeria where every citizen can live, work, and aspire without fear,” Tinubu said.

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The President also called on Nigerians and party members to remain united ahead of the 2027 general election, describing the poll as a critical moment for Nigeria’s democratic development.

Tinubu further pledged to sustain ongoing economic reforms if re-elected, promising to place the country on a path of lasting economic growth and democratic stability.

The President’s comments come amid heightened public concern following recent attacks by suspected terrorists on residents, including schoolchildren, in Oyo, Borno, and Kwara states.

Armed bandits invaded communities in Oriire Local Government Area near Ogbomoso on May 15, abducting pupils and teachers and killing one teacher.

Tinubu had earlier condemned the attack and assured Nigerians that security agencies were intensifying efforts to rescue the victims and apprehend those responsible.

He also reiterated support for the establishment of state police, urging the National Assembly to expedite legislative processes on the matter.

The incident sparked protests in Ogbomoso, where teachers shut down classroom activities and marched peacefully to the TESCOM office, demanding urgent action to secure the release of those still in captivity.