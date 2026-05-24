[UPDATED] Tinubu Declared Winner Of APC Presidential Primary With 10.9m Votes

President Bola Tinubu has secured the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general election following a landslide victory in the party’s nationwide direct presidential primary held on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

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He was declared the winner of the primaries on Sunday.

The exercise was conducted across the country’s 8,809 wards in all 774 local government areas.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Wins Landslide In Kaduna, Rivers, Others As APC Holds Presidential Primaries

Tinubu’s only challenger in the race was APC chieftain and businessman Stanley Osifo from Edo State, who contested the primary.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Primaries Election Committee, Pius Anyim, read out the results at the collation centre domiciled in the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“I am also to confirm that there were two aspirants to the APC 2026 presidential primary elections, i.e., the incumbent president, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and Mr. Stanley Osifo.

“Mr. President, the election had been collated, the results have been computed, and I can say on behalf of the committee that the following were the records of the elections.

“Mr. President, across the country, a total number of 12,643,306 registered voters were registered in our party,” Anyim said.

Mr. President, for the purpose of this election, 11,069,756 voters were accredited. Mr. President, after the accreditation, 11,015,665 voters cast their votes, and after we completed the votes, I am delighted to announce, on behalf of the committee, that the aspirants received vote as follows: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, received a total number of 10,999,162 votes. Mr. Stanley Osifo received a total of 16,503 votes.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, it is therefore my duty as a returning officer for this primary election to declare President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, having satisfied the requirements of APC constitutions and guidelines, and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner of the presidential primary election, and returned as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2027 general elections,” he added.

Tinubu letter received the flag of the APC and his certificate of return from the National Chairman of the party, Nentawe Yilwatda.

While accepting his emergence as the APC candidate for the 2027 presidential election, Tinubu thanked party members for their support.

“Thank you all of you. You changed the landscape, looking at the figure that you returned,” the President said on Sunday.