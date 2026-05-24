Katsina Govt Commends Police Over Arrest Of 7-Man Kidnap Syndicate

The Katsina State Government has commended the state Police Command following the arrest of a seven-man kidnapping syndicate allegedly operating within Katsina metropolis.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the newly created Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) during intelligence-led operations linked to the abduction of an eight-year-old boy.

The victim was reportedly kidnapped on May 13, 2026, while returning from an Islamic school in the Sardauna Housing Estate area of Katsina.

Investigations reportedly identified the gang as being led by Nura Aliyu, popularly known as “Nura Garwa.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu’azu Danmusa, described the operation as a major breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping and violent crimes in the state.

READ ALSO: Police Smash Seven-Man Kidnap Syndicate In Katsina, Recover ₦7.5m Ransom

He praised the professionalism, bravery and swift response of the VCRU operatives under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Umar Fage, noting that exhibits connected to the crime were also recovered during the operation.

Danmusa said the successful operation reflects the commitment of Governor Dikko Radda’s administration to strengthening security through collaboration with security agencies.

“The government of Malam Dikko Umaru Radda is working tirelessly with security agencies to ensure Katsina State remains safe and secure for all residents,” the statement said.

He added that the state government would continue to provide support and an enabling environment for security operatives to effectively protect lives and property across the state.

The commissioner also urged residents to remain vigilant and support security agencies with credible and timely information to aid ongoing efforts against kidnapping, banditry and other crimes.

He reassured residents of the government’s commitment to sustaining security gains, urging citizens to go about their lawful activities without fear.

Governor Radda also commended the Katsina State Police Command for the successful operation and reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to prioritise the protection of lives and property in the state.