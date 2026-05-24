West Ham Relegated From Premier League As Spurs Survive

West Ham were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday after a 14-year stay in England’s top division, as Tottenham escaped from a potential first drop in nearly half a century.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Spurs beat Everton 1-0 at a nervy Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to finish two points clear of the Hammers, who overcame Leeds 3-0.

Spurs kicked off against Everton, needing, realistically, only a draw to avoid relegation for the first time since 1977 — as they sat two points clear of the Hammers with a significantly better goal difference.

Joao Paulinha released the mounting pressure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just before half-time, poking home after his header thundered back off a post.

The Portugal midfielder was mobbed by his teammates as head coach Roberto De Zerbi sprinted down the touchline, turning to celebrate with ecstatic fans in the London sunshine.

That goal left Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham, then drawing 0-0 with Leeds, needing a favour from Everton, even if they went on to win their match.

Just a few miles away, at the London Stadium, Valentin Castellanos gave West Ham some hope midway through the second half as he fired the Irons in front.

Jarrod Bowen and Callum Wilson made it 3-0 at the full-time whistle, but it was too little too late for the Hammers as a nervy Spurs held on to secure all three points.

Spurs have enjoyed a mini-revival in recent weeks under De Zerbi, who arrived in late March as the club’s third manager of the season.

Relegation would have been financially disastrous for the ninth-richest club in the world, which won the Europa League last season under former boss Ange Postecoglou.

The Hammers, who were promoted to the English top division in 2012, will join Burnley and Wolves in the Championship next season.

AFP