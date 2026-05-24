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West Ham Relegated From Premier League As Spurs Survive

The Hammers, who were promoted to the English top division in 2012, will join Burnley and Wolves in the Championship next season.

By Channels Television
Updated May 24, 2026
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West Ham United’s fans react in the stands after the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Leeds United at the London Stadium, in east London, on May 24, 2026. Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

 

West Ham were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday after a 14-year stay in England’s top division, as Tottenham escaped from a potential first drop in nearly half a century.

 

West Ham United’s English striker Jarrod Bowen (L) vies with Leeds United’s Welsh midfielder Ethan Ampadu (R) during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Leeds United at the London Stadium, in east London on May 24, 2026. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)

 

Roberto De Zerbi’s Spurs beat Everton 1-0 at a nervy Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to finish two points clear of the Hammers, who overcame Leeds 3-0.

 

 

Everton’s Scottish manager David Moyes gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on May 24, 2026. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

 

 

Spurs kicked off against Everton, needing, realistically, only a draw to avoid relegation for the first time since 1977 — as they sat two points clear of the Hammers with a significantly better goal difference.

Joao Paulinha released the mounting pressure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just before half-time, poking home after his header thundered back off a post.

The Portugal midfielder was mobbed by his teammates as head coach Roberto De Zerbi sprinted down the touchline, turning to celebrate with ecstatic fans in the London sunshine.

 

Tottenham Hotspur’s Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on May 24, 2026. Photo by BEN STANSALL / AFP

 

That goal left Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham, then drawing 0-0 with Leeds, needing a favour from Everton, even if they went on to win their match.

Just a few miles away, at the London Stadium, Valentin Castellanos gave West Ham some hope midway through the second half as he fired the Irons in front.

Jarrod Bowen and Callum Wilson made it 3-0 at the full-time whistle, but it was too little too late for the Hammers as a nervy Spurs held on to secure all three points.

Spurs have enjoyed a mini-revival in recent weeks under De Zerbi, who arrived in late March as the club’s third manager of the season.

 

Tottenham Hotspur’s players celebrate on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on May 24, 2026. Photo by BEN STANSALL / AFP

 

Relegation would have been financially disastrous for the ninth-richest club in the world, which won the Europa League last season under former boss Ange Postecoglou.

The Hammers, who were promoted to the English top division in 2012, will join Burnley and Wolves in the Championship next season.

 

 

AFP

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