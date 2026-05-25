2027 Polls: Atiku, Amaechi Vote In ADC Presidential Primary

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday participated in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary election taking place across the country.

Amaechi voted at Ward 5 in Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, alongside party members and supporters.

Atiku also cast his vote earlier in the day at Ajiya Ward in Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State, as the ADC conducted its nationwide direct primary to select its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

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The exercise, being held simultaneously across Nigeria’s 8,809 wards, is adopting the Option A4 voting method, with accredited party members queueing openly behind their preferred aspirants.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, was seen joining other voters at the polling unit in Ubima as voting commenced in the state.

The contest for the ADC presidential ticket is among three aspirants cleared by the party’s National Working Committee led by former Senate President David Mark.

The contenders are Atiku, Amaechi and economist and former PDP presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Reacting after voting, Atiku wrote on X, “I joined other prospective voters of the African Democratic Congress in our party’s presidential primaries in casting my vote at the Ajiya Ward Polling Unit in Jimeta Yola, Adamawa State.

“This is democracy at work. The election taking place simultaneously in 8,809 wards in Nigeria is a major step in our quest to recover our beloved country and set it on the path of prosperity.”

Beyond the presidential contest, the ADC is also conducting primaries for governorship, Senate and House of Representatives positions ahead of the 2027 general election.

The exercise, however, comes amid internal disagreements within the party.

Another group on Sunday announced the dissolution of the David Mark-led National Working Committee and declared Dumebi Kachikwu as its consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Despite the development, the David Mark-led leadership remains the faction recognised on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s official website and has urged members to maintain order and unity during the primary process.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election concluded yesterday with President Tinubu securing 10,999,162 votes, defeating Stanley Osifo to become the party’s official candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The 2027 presidential election is officially scheduled to take place on February 20, 2027, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.