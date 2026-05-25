ADC Calls For Unity, Discipline Ahead Of Monday Presidential Primaries

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appealed to presidential aspirants, party leaders, delegates, and members nationwide to maintain unity and discipline ahead of its presidential primaries scheduled for Monday.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, described the exercise as a crucial moment for both the party and Nigerians seeking a credible political alternative.

According to him, the ADC remains committed to internal democracy and transparent leadership selection.

“The ADC remains proud to stand today as the only truly democratic party in Nigeria, because it is the only political party whose choice of Presidential candidate is determined through open primaries,” the statement said.

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The party stressed that the conduct of aspirants and party members during the exercise would reflect the leadership culture the ADC intends to promote.

“We therefore urge all aspirants, their supporters, delegates, and party faithful to conduct themselves peacefully, responsibly, and with dignity throughout the process. This election must reflect the values we claim to represent as a party committed to transparency, internal democracy, national unity, and the rule of law,” Abdullahi stated.

The ADC noted that while disagreements and competition are part of democratic contests, the broader objective of rebuilding Nigeria and restoring public confidence in leadership should remain the party’s priority.

“At the end of this exercise, there will be no winners or losers within the ADC family. The ultimate objective is to emerge stronger, more united, and fully prepared to offer Nigerians the competent and credible leadership they deserve,” he added.

The party also assured members that adequate arrangements had been made to ensure the primaries are conducted in a free, fair, transparent, and credible manner.

“History will judge us, not merely by who emerges as candidate, but by how we conduct ourselves in this defining moment. We call on every member of our great party to rise to the occasion,” the statement concluded.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Former Minister of Transportation and governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen are the strong contenders for the ADC presidential ticket for the 2027 election.