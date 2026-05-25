Eid-el-Kabir: Lagos Warns Against Sale Of Livestock On Major Roads

The Lagos State Government has issued a firm warning that it will not tolerate the display or sale of rams and other livestock on highways, road medians, lay-bys, gardens, parks, and other unauthorised public spaces as residents prepare for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Officials say the enforcement drive is part of broader efforts to maintain order, protect public infrastructure, and ensure a clean and safe environment during the festive period.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, restated the directive during a media parley in his office on Monday, stressing that environmental regulations will be strictly enforced across the state.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs at the ministry, Kunle Adeshina, the government warned that street trading laws remain fully in force, and no exemptions will be granted for illegal livestock markets springing up ahead of the Sallah celebration.

READ ALSO: FG Declares Wednesday, Thursday Public Holidays For Eid-ul-Adha Celebration

Residents, particularly Muslim faithful observing the ‘Ileya’ festivities, were urged to maintain strict hygiene, properly bag waste generated during celebrations, and dispose of refuse only at designated collection points for evacuation by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

Wahab emphasised that the government’s tolerance for environmental violations will be minimal during the festive period, noting that offenders risk sanctions.

“Let me restate government’s resolve to firmly apply regulatory and enforcement measures against contraventions of environmental laws and regulations. I enjoin residents to voluntarily comply with the extant state environmental laws,” he was quoted as saying.

He also encouraged residents to make use of approved parks and recreation centres for leisure activities during the holiday, warning against turning roadsides and public spaces into informal livestock markets or makeshift stalls.

The commissioner further reminded residents that indiscriminate dumping of waste, erection of illegal structures, and maintaining unsanitary surroundings would attract penalties, as environmental cleanliness remains a shared responsibility.

While wishing Muslim faithful a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Wahab reiterated that the state is committed to balancing festive activities with strict environmental discipline to prevent congestion, pollution, and safety risks.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28, 2026, as public holidays for this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.