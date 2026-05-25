Fubara’s Withdrawal From Rivers APC Gov Primary Personal To Him — Yilwatda

APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda has described Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s withdrawal from the Rivers State APC governorship primary as a personal decision, insisting that the party followed due process throughout the exercise.

Yilwatda, in an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, explained that Fubara voluntarily withdrew from the race after completing the party’s screening process.

“He pulled out; he stepped down. It is personal to him. He bought the forms, came for screening, passed the screening, and we were waiting for the primaries before he opted to step down,” he stated.

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The party’s national chairman further dismissed suggestions that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, influenced the outcome of the APC primary in Rivers State.

“Wike is not in our party. He is in PDP,” Yilwatda said when asked about claims that the former Rivers governor had a hand in the process and that Fubara was unable to secure the APC ticket.

Aspirants’ Disqualification

Last week, the APC issued several comprehensive disqualification lists for legislative and governorship aspirants following the conclusion of national screening exercises ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yilwatda addressed the disqualification of some aspirants, stressing that APC rules require all contestants to be financially active members of the party.

“Our party guidelines state that before you are qualified to contest for any position, you must be a financial member of the party. The constitution of the party says you must have evidence of paying your dues before you can contest, be voted for, or be nominated.

“If somebody has not paid his dues and has no proof of being a financial member, he stands disqualified. You must be a member of APC,” he said.

‘Equal Rights’

On questions surrounding the eligibility of a House of Representatives member who was the minority leader in the lower chamber, Kingsley Chinda, but secured the APC governorship ticket in Rivers, Yilwatda said, “He defected. Our party has no waiver system.

“Even if you decamp to our party today, you can enjoy equal rights with every other member once you are properly registered.”

Fubara had earlier announced his withdrawal from the APC governorship primary, citing the need to prioritise peace, stability, and unity in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

There were, however, questions raised since the governor was affiliated with his former political godfather, Wike.

Meanwhile, another aspirant, Tonye Cole, also withdrew from the APC governorship race, pledging loyalty to party decisions while Fubara promised support for the eventual APC candidate.

Chinda later emerged as the APC governorship candidate in the oil-rich South-South state.