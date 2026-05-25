JAMB Fixes June 13 For 2026 UTME Mop-Up Examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, June 13, 2026, for the conduct of the mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates who were unable to sit the examination despite being biometrically verified.

JAMB disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

According to the board, the mop-up examination is for candidates who presented themselves for the 2026 UTME but could not take the examination due to technical challenges and other related issues encountered during the exercise.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, 13th June, 2026 for the conduct of the UTME mop-up examination for all candidates who presented themselves and were biometrically verified for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) but were unable to sit the examination for one reason or another,” the statement read.

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JAMB explained that the 2026 UTME was conducted between April 23 and 29, 2026, but some examination centres experienced technical difficulties that prevented several candidates from sitting the examination.

The board also noted that some results were withdrawn over examination infractions, while certain candidates who appeared for the examination could not be biometrically verified.

It stated that all affected candidates had been listed for the mop-up exercise.

Describing the exercise as the final phase of the annual UTME process, JAMB said the examination would provide an opportunity to resolve all outstanding issues involving candidates who encountered difficulties despite duly presenting themselves for the examination.

The board advised affected candidates to begin printing their examination notification slips from Saturday, June 6, 2026.

“Affected candidates are hereby urged to print their Examination Notification Slips, familiarise themselves with their examination centres, and make all necessary arrangements ahead of the examination date, as there will be no further opportunity for any candidate to sit the 2026 UTME after this mop-up exercise,” the board added.

The 2026 UTME was conducted in April, with more than two million candidates participating in the nationwide examination.

JAMB has since released the results, retained the minimum admission cut-off marks at 150 for universities and 100 for polytechnics, and opened its portal for candidates seeking to change their course or institution.