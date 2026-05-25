Lagos Seals 239 Facilities, Arrests 931 People In Environmental Crackdown

The Lagos State Government has apprehended 931 people for waste management offences, inspected 2,251 sites, issued 1,711 contravention notices, and sealed 239 facilities as part of intensified environmental monitoring, enforcement, and compliance operations across the state in the last year.

The State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this at the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held at Alausa, Ikeja.

According to Wahab, the Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance (MEC) operations of the ministry were strengthened within the review period to ensure stricter adherence to environmental laws and sanitation standards across Lagos.

“Through the monitoring and enforcement drive of the agency, 931 persons were apprehended for waste management offences, 2,251 sites were inspected, 1,711 contravention notices were issued, and 239 sites were sealed,” Wahab said.

The Commissioner added that enforcement teams also evacuated more than 650 tonnes of construction waste while sustaining public awareness campaigns on construction, demolition, and disaster waste management.

“The Agency evacuated 650+ tonnes of construction waste and sustained awareness on construction, demolition and disaster waste through stakeholder engagement in collaboration with waste care solutions”.

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Wahab further disclosed that the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, intensified environmental monitoring operations through the installation of modern air quality monitoring systems across the state.

“The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) on its part successfully completed 114 installations of Air Quality Sensors and the rehabilitation of Air pollution abatement facilities across the State,” he said.

According to him, the environmental monitoring initiative was aimed at improving air quality management, reducing pollution, and safeguarding public health.

He explained that cleaner fish processing technology was also introduced at Ago Egun, Makoko, through the deployment of improved fish kilns to curb smoke emissions and enhance the well-being of local processors.

“In addition, cleaner fish processing technology was introduced at Ago Egun, Makoko through the deployment of an improved fish kiln, which has helped to reduce smoke emissions, improve air quality, and protect the health of local processors,” Wahab stated.

The commissioner stressed that the Sanwo-Olu administration remained committed to strengthening environmental compliance, deploying modern technology, and intensifying enforcement efforts to ensure a cleaner and healthier Lagos.